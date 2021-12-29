e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 29, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Japan reports first case of new coronavirus strain that emerged in South Africa

Japan reports first case of new coronavirus strain that emerged in South Africa

A woman who arrived from South Africa in Japan on December 19 and tested positive for Covid-19 turned out to be infected with the new 501.V2 strain, the newspaper said on Tuesday.

world Updated: Dec 29, 2020, 10:34 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Deepali Sharma
Asian News International | Posted by Deepali Sharma
Tokyo
Japan now has a total of 15 cases of new coronavirus variants.
Japan now has a total of 15 cases of new coronavirus variants.(Reuters file photo)
         

The first case of the new coronavirus variant found in South Africa has been confirmed in Japan, the Japan Times reports.

A woman who arrived from South Africa in Japan on December 19 and tested positive for Covid-19 turned out to be infected with the new 501.V2 strain, the newspaper said on Tuesday.

According to Japanese media reports, another six cases of the new coronavirus strain that emerged in the UK earlier this month have been confirmed in Japan. Thus Japan now has a total of 15 cases of new coronavirus variants.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced new coronavirus restrictions including strict mask-wearing rules and a curfew extension amid fears over the new coronavirus strain (501.V2) that could be more infectious.

Earlier this month, UK health officials announced that the country had identified a new variant of the coronavirus that spreads faster than other strains. Many countries have suspended passenger travel to and from the United Kingdom in a bid to prevent the import of the new virus strain.

tags
top news
India-China military talks on standoff paused due to change of guard in PLA
India-China military talks on standoff paused due to change of guard in PLA
6 UK returnees test positive for new mutant virus strain: Health ministry
6 UK returnees test positive for new mutant virus strain: Health ministry
Need 4 more days: Sanjay Raut on summons to wife in PMC bank scam case
Need 4 more days: Sanjay Raut on summons to wife in PMC bank scam case
Rahane & bowlers lead India to 8-wicket win in Melbourne
Rahane & bowlers lead India to 8-wicket win in Melbourne
Karnataka council deputy chairman found dead near railway track
Karnataka council deputy chairman found dead near railway track
Biden slams Chinese abuses, stresses security, prosperity in Indo-Pacific
Biden slams Chinese abuses, stresses security, prosperity in Indo-Pacific
India records 16,432 new cases of Covid-19, recoveries cross 9.8 million
India records 16,432 new cases of Covid-19, recoveries cross 9.8 million
‘India will get 50% of everything...’: World’s largest vaccine-maker, SII
‘India will get 50% of everything...’: World’s largest vaccine-maker, SII
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEIndia vs Australia 2nd TestPM ModiFarmers Protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In