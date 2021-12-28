Japan’s Prime Minister says ‘virus recognises no holidays’, urges ministers’ vigilance

world

Updated: Dec 28, 2020, 15:06 IST

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Monday asked his ministers to remain ready to implement measures to prevent the further spread of coronavirus infections, after daily case numbers hit a string of record highs in recent days.

“The virus recognises no year-end or New Year holidays. I ask each minister to raise the level of their sense of urgency and thoroughly carry out counter measures,” Suga told a meeting of the government’s taskforce on coronavirus responses.