Japan to cull 77,000 chickens over new bird flu outbreak in Tochigi
Some 77,000 chickens will be culled in the Japanese prefecture of Tochigi due to a new outbreak of highly pathogenic bird flu, Japanese media reported on Saturday.
According to the news, a quarantine zone was established within a 3-kilometre (1.9 miles) radius from the affected farm and a ban on the export of eggs and poultry products was introduced within a 10-kilometre range.
In January, the Japanese Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries said that the new outbreak of avian influenza, which started in November, has broken all records in terms of the number of chickens culled in one season. Seventeen out of Japan's 47 prefectures were affected by the outbreak.
Bird flu outbreaks have also been detected in the prefectures of Chiba, Kagawa, Fukuoka, Hyogo, Miyazaki, Hiroshima, Nara, Oita, Wakayama, Okayama, Shiga, Kochi, Tokushima, Gifu, Kagoshima, Toyama and Ibaraki. According to the Ministry for Agriculture, some 9.7 million domestic birds have already been exterminated to prevent the spread of the disease.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pakistan's accountability watchdog seeks cancellation of Maryam Nawaz's bail
- The anti-corruption body maintained that after her release on bail, she has been attacking state institutions through media and social media, and has continuously made false accusations and is engaged in anti-state propaganda.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US workers faced harrowing year on the front lines during pandemic
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Despite US economic recovery, Federal Reserve firm on keeping interest rates low
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
People gather for rally marking 1 year of Breonna Taylor's killing
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
North Korea 'unresponsive' to Biden admin's diplomatic outreach: US official
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Canada: Armed forces veterans’ body seeks to end rift over India’s farm laws
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Considerable risk of severe US-China tensions': Singapore PM
- "It is more likely than it was five years ago, but I think the odds of a military clash are not yet high," Singapore PM Lee said in an interview with BBC that aired on Sunday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China, North Korea threats loom as Blinken, Austin head to Asia
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Japan to cull 77,000 chickens over new bird flu outbreak in Tochigi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Japan leaning towards ending Tokyo state of emergency on March 21: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US calls on Russia to release those detained in Moscow amid pro-Navalny protests
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Will seek to give people the right to defend themselves: Myanmar civilian leader
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Police detain dozens of opposition leaders, deputies at Moscow conference
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Norway sees 3 cases of blood clot post AstraZeneca's Covid-19 shot
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Britain must boost its cyber-attack capacity, says PM Boris Johnson
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox