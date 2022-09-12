Home / World News / Japan to waive visa requirements among other steps in bid to promote tourism

Japan to waive visa requirements among other steps in bid to promote tourism

world news
Published on Sep 12, 2022 10:29 AM IST

Japan last week raised the daily ceiling of inbound travellers to 50,000 from 20,000 and eliminated a requirement for pre-departure COVID tests, easing what have been among the most restrictive border measures among major economies.

Customers drink cocktails made with no alcohol during a photo opportunity at Sumadori Bar in Tokyo, Japan on September 2.(REUTERS)
Customers drink cocktails made with no alcohol during a photo opportunity at Sumadori Bar in Tokyo, Japan on September 2.(REUTERS)
Reuters | | Posted by Yagya Sharma

Japan's government is planning to waive tourist visa requirements from some countries as part of a further easing of border controls enacted to stop the spread of COVID-19, Fuji News Network reported on Monday.

Also Read| Japan-India 2+2 meeting: Kishida calls for open Indo-Pacific

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida may decide as early as this week on the easing, which would also allow individual travellers to visit Japan without travel agency bookings, FNN reported. Japan did not require tourist visas for 68 countries and regions before the pandemic.

The government may scrap a daily cap on arrivals by October, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Sunday.

Deputy chief cabinet secretary Seiji Kihara said on a television programme on Sunday that "a weak yen is most effective in attracting inbound tourism," adding that further steps must be taken to draw in foreign visitors.

Also Read| Tokyo governor says Japan should lure more foreign tourists with weak yen

Japan last week raised the daily ceiling of inbound travellers to 50,000 from 20,000 and eliminated a requirement for pre-departure COVID tests, easing what have been among the most restrictive border measures among major economies.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
japan fumio kishida covid-19 + 1 more
japan fumio kishida covid-19
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • The Princess Royal curtseys the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped with the Royal Standard of Scotland, as it arrives at Holyroodhouse.

    King Charles III to fly to Edinburgh today | 10 updates on Queen's final rites

    Britain's King Charles III will fly to Edinburgh on Monday to join his siblings when the coffin of his mother - Queen Elizabeth II - is taken from one of her Scottish palaces to the city's historic St. Giles cathedral. Here's how the funeral will proceed: 1. READ King Charles III's 'not-so-inspiring' gesture at aides to clear desk is viral 4. On Tuesday, the coffin will be flown to London.

  • The rules would also codify restrictions in Commerce Department letters sent to Nvidia Corp and Advanced Micro Devices last month instructing them to halt shipments of several artificial intelligence computing chips to China unless they obtain licenses.

    Biden to hit China with broader curbs on US chip and tool exports

    The Biden administration plans next month to broaden curbs on U. S shipments to China of semiconductors used for artificial intelligence and chipmaking tools, several people familiar with the matter said. The Commerce Department intends to publish new regulations based on restrictions communicated in letters earlier this year to three U.S. companies -- KLA Corp, Lam Research Corp and Applied Materials Inc, the people said, speaking on the condition of anonymity.

  • Pallbearers carry the coffin of Britain's Queen Elizabeth as the hearse arrives at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, Scotland, Britain,

    Queen Elizabeth II's coffin arrives in Edinburgh on solemn final journey

    Tens of thousands of mourners lined the route of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral cortege on Sunday as it left the Scottish retreat where she died, to bid farewell to their longest serving monarch. The hearse carrying the 96-year-old's oak coffin, draped in the Royal Standard of Scotland, was driven from the Balmoral estate through Aberdeen and Dundee to the capital Edinburgh, where the streets were packed with well-wishers.

  • Firefighters work at a site of a thermal power plant damaged by a Russian missile strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kharkiv.

    Electricity outages across Ukraine as Russia hits power stations, other infra

    Russia attacked power stations and other infrastructure Sunday, causing widespread outages across Ukraine as Kyiv's forces pressed a swift counteroffensive that has driven Moscow's troops out of swaths of territory it had occupied in the northeast and south. The bombardment ignited a massive fire at a power station on Kharkiv's western outskirts and killed at least one person. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy denounced the “deliberate and cynical missile strikes” against civilian targets as acts of terrorism.

  • Britain's King Charles III gets angry at his aide for not clearing the desk. The moment, captured on camera, has been doing rounds on social media platforms.

    King Charles III’s ‘not-so-inspiring’ gesture at aides to clear desk is viral

    Britain's new monarch, King Charles III, was caught on camera making a rather furious gesture at Charles' aides at the accession ceremony as he urgently wanted them to clear the desk while he was signing some papers. Charles was proclaimed as king on Saturday in a historic ceremony at St James's Palace, London. The 73-year-old became the automatic successor to the throne when his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, passed away on Thursday aged 96.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, September 12, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out