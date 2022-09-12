Japan to waive visa requirements among other steps in bid to promote tourism
Japan last week raised the daily ceiling of inbound travellers to 50,000 from 20,000 and eliminated a requirement for pre-departure COVID tests, easing what have been among the most restrictive border measures among major economies.
Japan's government is planning to waive tourist visa requirements from some countries as part of a further easing of border controls enacted to stop the spread of COVID-19, Fuji News Network reported on Monday.
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida may decide as early as this week on the easing, which would also allow individual travellers to visit Japan without travel agency bookings, FNN reported. Japan did not require tourist visas for 68 countries and regions before the pandemic.
The government may scrap a daily cap on arrivals by October, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Sunday.
Deputy chief cabinet secretary Seiji Kihara said on a television programme on Sunday that "a weak yen is most effective in attracting inbound tourism," adding that further steps must be taken to draw in foreign visitors.
King Charles III to fly to Edinburgh today | 10 updates on Queen's final rites
Britain's King Charles III will fly to Edinburgh on Monday to join his siblings when the coffin of his mother - Queen Elizabeth II - is taken from one of her Scottish palaces to the city's historic St. Giles cathedral. Here's how the funeral will proceed: 1. READ King Charles III's 'not-so-inspiring' gesture at aides to clear desk is viral 4. On Tuesday, the coffin will be flown to London.
Biden to hit China with broader curbs on US chip and tool exports
The Biden administration plans next month to broaden curbs on U. S shipments to China of semiconductors used for artificial intelligence and chipmaking tools, several people familiar with the matter said. The Commerce Department intends to publish new regulations based on restrictions communicated in letters earlier this year to three U.S. companies -- KLA Corp, Lam Research Corp and Applied Materials Inc, the people said, speaking on the condition of anonymity.
Queen Elizabeth II's coffin arrives in Edinburgh on solemn final journey
Tens of thousands of mourners lined the route of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral cortege on Sunday as it left the Scottish retreat where she died, to bid farewell to their longest serving monarch. The hearse carrying the 96-year-old's oak coffin, draped in the Royal Standard of Scotland, was driven from the Balmoral estate through Aberdeen and Dundee to the capital Edinburgh, where the streets were packed with well-wishers.
Electricity outages across Ukraine as Russia hits power stations, other infra
Russia attacked power stations and other infrastructure Sunday, causing widespread outages across Ukraine as Kyiv's forces pressed a swift counteroffensive that has driven Moscow's troops out of swaths of territory it had occupied in the northeast and south. The bombardment ignited a massive fire at a power station on Kharkiv's western outskirts and killed at least one person. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy denounced the “deliberate and cynical missile strikes” against civilian targets as acts of terrorism.
King Charles III’s ‘not-so-inspiring’ gesture at aides to clear desk is viral
Britain's new monarch, King Charles III, was caught on camera making a rather furious gesture at Charles' aides at the accession ceremony as he urgently wanted them to clear the desk while he was signing some papers. Charles was proclaimed as king on Saturday in a historic ceremony at St James's Palace, London. The 73-year-old became the automatic successor to the throne when his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, passed away on Thursday aged 96.
