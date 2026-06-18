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Japan's Nikkei 225 crosses 71,000 for the first time as US-Iran peace MoU signed

The benchmark Nikkei 225 advanced 1.65% to 71,052.30 at the midday break, after touching an intraday high of 71,398.58.

Updated on: Jun 18, 2026 09:26 am IST
Reuters |
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Japan's Nikkei share gauge surged past the 71,000 level for the first time on Thursday after the United States and Iran extended their ceasefire, easing geopolitical tensions and supporting risk appetite.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 advanced 1.65% to 71,052.30 at the midday break, after touching an intraday high of 71,398.58. The broader Topix gained 1.4% to 4,069.56.(AP Photo/Hiro Komae)

The benchmark Nikkei 225 advanced 1.65% to 71,052.30 at the midday break, after touching an intraday high of 71,398.58. The broader Topix gained 1.4% to 4,069.56.

Also Read| Oil prices drop over 4%; Japan's Nikkei, South Korea's Kospi surge after US-Iran peace deal reached

The U.S. and Iran released the text of an interim agreement to end their war, with U.S. President Donald Trump threatening to resume attacks and kill Iranian officials if they failed to honour their commitments.

Markets in Asia also reacted to a hawkish tilt by the U.S. Federal Reserve, which held interest rates steady. The dollar strengthened broadly, while the yen touched a near two-year low, approaching levels that prompted Tokyo to intervene in markets.

 
japan us iran war donald trump
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Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, Russia, GT Summit 2026 Live and get all the latest headlines in one place on Hindustan Times.
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