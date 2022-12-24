Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Japan's recent heavy snow caused 13 deaths, many injuries

Japan's recent heavy snow caused 13 deaths, many injuries

world news
Published on Dec 24, 2022 04:06 PM IST

Japan Snowfall: Snowstorms and high waves in northern Japan and along the Sea of Japan coast could cause snow as deep as 60 cm (two feet), the Meteorological Agency warned.

Japan Snowfall: A man clears snow at a parking lot in Kitami, Hokkaido Prefecture, Japan.(Reuters)
Reuters |

Recent heavy snow in Japan's north and elsewhere have killed 13 people injured more than 80 and left more than 10,000 households without power, the authorities said on Saturday.

Snowstorms and high waves in northern Japan and along the Sea of Japan coast could cause snow as deep as 60 cm (two feet), the Meteorological Agency warned.

Read more: ‘But where’s the evidence': Donald Trump's Trumpian response to scathing report

By late Saturday afternoon, more than 30 had been seriously injured and more than 50 sustained minor injuries, the Fire and Disaster Management Agency said.

Train and airplane services were disrupted in northern Japan, and some parts of central and western areas experienced traffic disruption, according to public broadcaster NHK.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP