JD Vance sidesteps Netanyahu's endorsement ahead of Israel elections, says Trump's backing ‘most influential’

US Vice President JD Vance refrained from backing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for re-election unlike President Donald Trump, who threw his support behind the embattled leader, describing him as a "Great Warrior Prime Minister".

United States Vice President JD Vance. (AP/File Photo)

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"The president has the most influential endorsement in American or international political history," Vance said on Monday during an interview with journalist Mark Halperin, reported AP.

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"I endorse American candidates, and that's where I'm focused on the midterms," Vance further said. “So, I'm not getting involved in Israeli elections.”

Israel's first vote since October 7 attack

Deep Dive Why did JD Vance decline to endorse Benjamin Netanyahu in Israel's election? Vance said he endorses American candidates and is focused on the US midterms. He said he was not getting involved in Israeli elections. What did Donald Trump say in his endorsement of Netanyahu? Trump called Netanyahu a strong, brave and brilliant leader, and a “Great Warrior Prime Minister.” He gave him his complete endorsement for re-election. How could Arab voters influence Netanyahu's election prospects? High turnout among Israel's Arab minority could help the anti-Netanyahu alliance led by Gadi Eisenkot. Polls suggest that bloc may need Arab parties' support to reach a majority.

Israel's first vote since the Hamas attack on October 7, 2023, comes after a period of major turmoil. The attack shook the country and led to war in Gaza. The election on October 27 serves as a crucial turning point that could determine the political future of Netanyahu.

Vance's stance comes amid heightened sensitivities surrounding antisemitism in the United States’ relationship with Israel. The issue has gained momentum across the political spectrum as the country gears up for midterm election.

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Meanwhile, Republicans have sought to cast Democratic candidates, including Michigan Senate nominee Abdul El-Sayed, as adversarial towards Jewish communities and Israel, even as division on these issues continue to surface in their own ranks, reported AP.

Vance had also voiced criticism of the Israeli government in July this year, alleging that some of its members had sought to shape American public opinion in ways that could undermine negotiations.

‘Bibi Netanyahu has been a Great Warrior PM’: Trump

With just over a week left for the key election in Israel, Trump, in a post on Truth Social, said, “Bibi Netanyahu has been Strong, Brave, and Brilliant in the face of tremendous opposition, including that coming from even Israel, itself.”

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"Bibi Netanyahu has been a Great Warrior Prime Minister, and an even greater Partner for Peace in combatting the Islamic Republic of Iran, with its 51 year old chant, “Death to Israel, Death to America! We will destroy the Little Satan and the Big Satan.” What Country can survive when things such as this are allowed to be said, because eventually, they always end up being true," the US President wrote.

"It would have been only a question of time until Iran would have put that ominous phrase into effect, but they have been systematically destroyed, both Militarily and Financially, and unless they change their ways, rapidly, we will soon finish the job. If Israel has the wrong Leader, which would be anyone other than Bibi, America will have to do this work ourselves, and I am not inclined to do so," he added.

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Trump further said, “Please let this Letter serve to represent my Complete and Total Endorsement of Bibi Netanyahu in his upcoming Race for Re-Election as Prime Minister of Israel. BIBI NETANYAHU WILL NEVER LET YOU DOWN!”

‘Thank you, President Trump’: Netanyahu

Quickly responding to Trump's endorsement, Israeli PM Netanyahu, acknowledged the US President's gesture.

In a post on X, Netanyahu wrote, "Thank you, President Trump, for your tremendous support and for our work together. Together we will complete the mission!"

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