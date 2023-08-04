Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez kiss and celebrate engagement on $500 million yacht in Italy: report

The Amazon founder, 59, and the Emmy-winning journalist, 53, had a party to celebrate their engagement on Wednesday. Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sánchez cuddle and kiss on Italian yacht(laurensanchez/ Instagram)

The couple got engaged in May, hosted the bash on Bezos' yacht on the Amalfi Coast in Italy.

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez went public with their romance in January 2019, shortly after Bezos announced he was divorcing MacKenzie Scott after 25 years of marriage.

Sánchez was also ending her 13-year marriage to Patrick Whitesell around the same time. She shares two children with him, and a son from a previous relationship with former NFL star Tony Gonzalez.

An insider quoted to PEOPLE after their engagement that Bezos and Sánchez "are really in love and happy which makes everyone who knows them happy."

"All of her friends say this is her dream come true. She found the man she wants to spend the rest of her life with and they felt the time was right," the report said.

The duo have been enjoying their time together on the $500 million yacht this summer.

Last week, they were seen kissing while traveling in Capri.

The yacht, named Koru, is believed to be the largest sailing yacht in the world and has a wooden sculpture that looks like Bezos' fiancée on the prow. The sculpture wears a necklace with the symbol for Koru, which is Māori for loop or coil and is based on the spiral shape of an unfurling silver fern frond.

Bezos, who stepped down as CEO of Amazon in 2021, has been focusing his efforts on conservation and his space exploration company, Blue Origin. He and Sánchez also work together for the Bezos Earth Fund, an initiative they launched to help fight climate change, which Sánchez co-chairs.

During a joint interview last year, the Amazon founder said he plans to give away most of his $124 billion fortune in his lifetime, focusing mainly on fighting climate change and supporting others who can help improve the deep divide over social and political issues.

"The hard part is figuring out how to do it in a levered way," he said of his philanthropic strategy as Sánchez said that they make "really great teammates."