Jeff Bezos, other Blue Origin spacecraft crew perform somersaults in space

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos on Tuesday shared a video of him and other crew members floating in space in Blue Origin’s New Shepard spacecraft during the suborbital flight. In the video posted on Instagram, Jeff Bezos, his brother Mark, Wally Funk and Olive Daemen can be seen floating inside the space capsule that blasted off the New Shepard rocket from Blue Origin’s private launch site in the West Texas desert.

“This is how it starts. #gradatimferociter,” wrote Bezos on Instagram, referring to Blue Origin's motto which means “Step by Step, Ferociously" in Latin.

The 93-seconds long video clip shows the crew members experiencing zero-g outside the Earth’s atmosphere after they travelled above the Kármán Line, the internationally-recognised boundary of space. As they were performing somersaults in near-zero gravity, Earth was visible in the background through the huge windows of the spacecraft.

“Fantastic...that’s great...I love it,” 82-year-old Wally Funk, who became the oldest person to have flown in space can be heard saying.

The first human spaceflight from Blue Origin safely touched down after about 10 minutes of flight. It was the first time in the history of a commercial company launching a privately funded and built spacecraft from a private launch range with astronauts on board.

"Every astronaut who's been up into space, they say that it changes them ... they look at it and they're kind of amazed and awestruck by the Earth and its beauty, but also by its fragility, and I can vouch for that," Bezos told reporters after the successful flight.

This month has witnessed two successful crewed suborbital flights from private companies, with billionaire Richard Branson beating his competitors in flying above Earth’s atmosphere on his Virgin Galactic’s rocket ship. Branson congratulated the Blue Origin crew for the major milestone in commercial spaceflight.

"Well done @blueorigin, @jeffbezos, Mark, Wally and Oliver. Impressive! Very best to all the crew from me and all the team at @virgingalactic," Branson tweeted.