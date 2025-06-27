Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez secretly married, signed huge prenup: Reports

American businessman Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez are in Venice preparing for celebrations ahead of their wedding. However, a new report reveals that they might have already tied the knot. Not only this, there are reports of a huge prenup signed between the two. Reports suggest, Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's ceremony in Italy will not considered a wedding under Italian law since the duo did not apply for a marriage license.(AP)

Here's all you need to know:

Bezos and Sanchez already married

According to a report by The Daily Mail, Bezos and Sanchez got married a month ago. Sources connected to the event told The Daily Mail that they have been married at least a month or more than a month. While planning the wedding both were clear that they already secretly married, in a ceremony that took place in America under American law.

The couple did not apply for marriage license

Reports also claim that the couple did not acquire a marriage license under Italian law, meaning that their ceremony will not be considered a marriage. City officials told The Times of London that there was no official request from the couple to wed in the Floating City, which rules out that they will have a civil ceremony under Italian law.

Both signed a huge prenup

Three prominent divorce attorneys told Page Six that the couple have signed a huge prenup to protect Jeff Bezos’s $244 billion fortune. According to the report, the prenuptial agreement will be enforceable everywhere regardless of where they get married.

Divorce can only happen in Florida

The Florida attorney told Page Six that since Florida is the primary residence of the couple, the divorce can only take place there, no matter where they get married or sign their prenup. “Likewise, if they left Florida and moved to New York as a primary residence they would have to divorce in NY,” said the attorney.

No municipal authority to take part in wedding

According to the same report an Italian source confirmed that they were told by the Culture Commissioner, a member of Mayor Brugnaro’s council, that no municipal authority would take part in the wedding. Besides, no city-owned spaces would be used for any part of the ceremonies. The report said that by law, weddings have to take place in a town hall or any venue designated by the city but there were no signs that it happened. There were also no documents submitted for non-residents to marry.