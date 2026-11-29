Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang is scheduled to take part in a closed-door interview on December 1 with members of three congressional panels, including the house intelligence and foreign affairs committees and the select committee on China. He is also expected to appear at a public senate banking committee hearing on December 3.
The scrutiny follows Huang's resignation earlier this month after acknowledging extramarital affairs, including a reported relationship with a woman suspected by US officials of having links to Chinese intelligence. He returned to his position 11 days later after the Nvidia board reinstated him.
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‘Committed to getting answers on mass smuggling of Nvidia products’
"The Nvidia board's brief internal investigation and reinstatement of Jensen Huang do not erase the national security threats and questions that must be addressed," the committees' chairmen wrote in a joint statement, as reported by AFP.
“We remain committed to getting answers on the mass smuggling of Nvidia products, their diversion for Chinese military purposes, and their key role in advancing our foremost adversary's AI capabilities,” he said.
What are the allegations against Huang?{{/usCountry}}
“We remain committed to getting answers on the mass smuggling of Nvidia products, their diversion for Chinese military purposes, and their key role in advancing our foremost adversary's AI capabilities,” he said.
What are the allegations against Huang?{{/usCountry}}
The controversy centres on claims that sophisticated Nvidia AI chips were secretly smuggled into China via Singapore-based Megaspeed. The company was previously headed by Alice Huang, who is reportedly under suspicion by US intelligence agencies over alleged links to Beijing.
Reports also linked her romantically to the tech billionaire, adding another dimension to the growing controversy and intensifying demands for clarification from lawmakers across party lines.
ALSO READ: Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang to testify publicly before senators next week
"Antipathy toward China is one of the very few things that is really bipartisan in Washington DC," said Mick Mulvaney, who served as acting White House chief of staff in the first Trump administration, as quoted by AFP.
"I expect the Democrats to push back hard," he told CNBC. “I'd be curious to see how hard the Republicans push back.”
Republican members of Congress are now seeking extensive investigations, putting them at odds with President Donald Trump. The scrutiny comes after reports that his administration had previously intervened to secure Jensen Huang's reinstatement, an unusual move that has raised further questions about the government's involvement in the matter.
Trump has said he does not want Huang to invoke his Fifth Amendment rights during the questioning. The constitutional protection allows people to refuse to answer questions when their responses could expose them to criminal prosecution.
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