Amazon founder Jeff Bezos praised Jensen Huang, who stepped down as Nvidia CEO. Bezos was speaking at a Semafor event, when he called Huang a ‘remarkable guy’.

Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon and Blue Origin and co-founder and co-CEO of Prometheus, praised Jensen Huang. (REUTERS)

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Bezos' remarks came after Huang decided to exit following allegations of an affair with a Chinese spy, Alice Huang. While Huang apologised for the affair, Beijing has denied that Alice worked as a spy for them. Even as Huang stepped down, reports emerged of two other affairs – both with people at Nvidia.

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Now, Huang too issued a lengthy statement after stepping down from the CEO role, even as Nvidia has opted for Colette Kress as the interim CEO. Kress indicated that it was ‘business as usual’ at the company as it looked to put the Huang affair behind it and meet fiscal targets.

What Jeff Bezos said about Jensen Huang

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Deep Dive What did Jeff Bezos say about Jensen Huang after his Nvidia exit? Bezos called Huang a “remarkable guy” who founded and built a remarkable company through hard work and foresight. He said Huang deserves admiration and respect, while noting he could not judge whether Huang should return as CEO. Why did Jeff Bezos advise Nvidia to choose its next CEO from within the company? Bezos said Nvidia is a complex company and believed an outside CEO could hamper its chances of success. He also said Amazon’s own CEO transition took place under different circumstances and had been planned over several years. Could Jensen Huang return as Nvidia CEO? Huang said he would be willing to return if Nvidia’s board decided it was in the company’s best interests. However, Nvidia has said it has no plans to bring him back, and reports said the board was focused on its investigation rather than discussing his reinstatement.

{{^usCountry}} Bezos said that he could not judge whether Huang should return as CEO since he did not know enough of what happened at Nvidia. However, Bezos was quick to praise Huang and his achievements, saying, “What I can tell you for sure is that Jensen is a remarkable guy who founded and built a remarkable company with a lot of hard work and foresight, and he deserves admiration and respect no matter what. And that will never go away.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Bezos said that he could not judge whether Huang should return as CEO since he did not know enough of what happened at Nvidia. However, Bezos was quick to praise Huang and his achievements, saying, “What I can tell you for sure is that Jensen is a remarkable guy who founded and built a remarkable company with a lot of hard work and foresight, and he deserves admiration and respect no matter what. And that will never go away.” {{/usCountry}}

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Jeff Bezos on Nvidia's CEO options

Bezos further said that Nvidia should not choose a CEO from outside the company. Notably, President Donald Trump had pitched Apple's Tim Cook as a possible replacement.

Also Read | Former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang can nominate two directors to company board

However, the Amazon founder opined that Nvidia was a complex company and getting someone from outside to be the CEO would hamper chances of success. He also compared the situation with Amazon's own CEO transition, noting that the latter took place under very different circumstances and was a planned move over the years.

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Notably, Nvidia has said it has no plans to bring back Huang as the CEO.

What Jensen Huang said after stepping down as CEO

Huang put out a lengthy post on X after stepping down as CEO. He wrote, “Over the past week, I’ve been overwhelmed by the love and support of friends, industry colleagues, and people I've never met. Thank you to everyone who has shown kindness to my family and me. It means the world to me.”

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Huang added, “I came to the United States 53 years ago, and becoming an American citizen is one of the greatest gifts and proudest moments of my life. NVIDIA has been my life’s work. Building it into the company it is today alongside my colleagues has been a privilege and an honor. Nowhere but in America could a company like NVIDIA be possible. I love our country, and I love NVIDIA. I did not live up to the standards expected of everyone at NVIDIA, and I have made serious mistakes in my personal life. I created problems for the Board that I deeply regret. I own my mistakes completely, and I am committed to cooperating with the Board’s independent investigation.”

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“Since my departure, I’ve seen an outpouring of calls from NVIDIA’s employees, investors, business partners, and customers for me to return as CEO. Many continue to reach out to me directly as the company navigates complex technology, market, competitive, and geopolitical dynamics. NVIDIA is a once-in-a-generation company. If the Board of Directors decides that my return is in the best interest of our shareholders, our employees, the company, and America, I would be honored to answer these calls and return as CEO,” he also said.