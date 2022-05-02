Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / 'Jewish blood': Russia's Lavrov likens Zelenskyy to Hitler, Israel hits back
world news

'Jewish blood': Russia's Lavrov likens Zelenskyy to Hitler, Israel hits back

Speaking to an Italian channel in an interview released on Sunday, Lavrov said that Zelenskyy "puts forward an argument of what kind of Nazism can they have if he himself is Jewish", reported news agency AFP.
Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov.(REUTERS)
Published on May 02, 2022 06:57 PM IST
Written by Shubhangi Gupta | Edited by Sohini Goswami, New Delhi

Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov on Monday compared Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy with German dictator Adolf Hitler amid the ongoing war, which in turn invited criticism from Israel – a nation that so far had sought to keep a delicate balance between the two warring sides.

Speaking to an Italian channel in an interview released on Sunday, Lavrov said that Zelenskyy "puts forward an argument of what kind of Nazism can they have if he himself is Jewish", reported news agency AFP.

An AFP report, citing a transcript posted on the Russian foreign ministry website, quoted Lavrov as saying, “I could be wrong, but Hitler also had Jewish blood.” Calling it “grave remarks”, Israel said it was "an unforgivable and outrageous statement as well as a terrible historical error".

Also read | Russia says want to 'prevent nuclear war', then an ultrasonic weapons warning

"Jews did not murder themselves in the Holocaust," Israeli foreign minister Yair Lapid said. "The lowest level of racism against Jews is to accuse Jews themselves of anti-Semitism." Israel's foreign ministry "has summoned the Russian Ambassador to Israel for a clarification meeting", a statement by the foreign ministry read.

RELATED STORIES

Also read | May 9 not a relevant date for Ukraine operations: Russian minister Sergei Lavrov

Moscow previously said it wanted to "de-militarise" and "de-Nazify" Ukraine.

Ukraine's response

In a tweet, Ukrainian foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba said that Lavrov's comments illustrated "deeply-rooted antisemitism of the Russian elites". "His heinous remarks are offensive to President Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukraine, Israel, and the Jewish people," he added.

"More broadly, they demonstrate that today's Russia is full of hatred towards other nations."

Towards the end of March, in a speech to the Israeli parliament, Zelenskyy had called on Israel to "make a choice" by supporting Ukraine against Russia and asked the Jewish state to provide it with weapons.

(With inputs from AFP)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
russia ukraine crisis
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP