Jill Biden shares sweet message as her hubby, US President Joe Biden turns 80

On the 80th birthday of United States President Joe Biden, his wife and first lady Jill Biden on Sunday posted a sweet message on Twitter with pictures of the two smiling and dancing. Jill Biden wished her husband of 45 years, and said: “There’s no one else I’d rather dance with than you. Happy Birthday, Joe! I love you.”

Biden is the first octogenarian sitting President in the history of the US. The birthday was not celebrated in any public way, just a brunch organized by First Lady Jill Biden at the White House. However, it was a day after a grand fete at the White House – the wedding of Biden's granddaughter Naomi, which was also closed to the press.

The first lady's message was among the few greetings for Biden on social media platforms. Former US President Barack Obama also extended his greetings and paid tribute to Joe Biden saying there was a lot to celebrate.

“Happy birthday, @JoeBiden! There’s a lot to celebrate these days, and I couldn’t be more grateful that America has you sitting behind the desk,” Obama wrote.

Biden, who hit another milestone after already being the oldest US President ever, has an important decision to announce to his family in the coming days – whether he will be seeking re-election in 2024. His biggest competitor, at this point, is former US President Donald Trump, who is already in the political fervour.

Biden, at a press conference earlier this month, said that he “intends” to run, and said he and his wife will “sneak away” for a week at some point between Thanksgiving and Christmas to decide with his family.

He promised to make his decision public in early 2023.

(With agency inputs)

