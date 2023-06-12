Jill Biden's campaign frenzy! First lady to shake up the election trail with solo appearances. Is President Joe too old?

The first lady is making waves in the political arena as she gears up for a summer of re-election campaign events alongside her husband, President Joe Biden. Jill Biden is set to embark on a whirlwind tour, making her first solo appearances of the campaign season in New York City, San Francisco, and Los Angeles. President Joe Biden listens as first lady Jill Biden speaks at Nash Community College in Rocky Mount, North Carolina.(AP)

Despite the 2024 presidential election still being over a year away, Jill Biden is wasting no time in rallying support for her husband. During her three-day fundraising series, she will be attending multiple political events aimed at bolstering her husband's re-election bid and supporting the Democratic National Committee and state party committees.

But it's not just politics that will capture the first lady's attention. In a surprising move, she will join forces with Gabrielle Giffords, a former congresswoman who survived a tragic shooting, to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the Giffords Law Center, an anti-gun nonprofit. This event promises to be a poignant moment as Giffords and Biden advocate for stricter gun control measures.

However, Jill Biden's recent comment faux pas at a campaign event has garnered attention. After stating that the common values uniting Americans are deeper than their divisions, she was met with an underwhelming response from the crowd. Quick on her feet, she playfully quipped, "I thought you might clap for that." The moment drew comparisons to Jeb Bush's infamous plea for applause during the 2016 presidential election.

Despite the occasional slip-up, Jill Biden's warmth and relatability have made her a beloved figure on the campaign trail. As a community college English professor, she has championed the importance of voting and urged attendees at various events to prioritize it in their to-do lists. Her authenticity and approachability resonate with voters, making her a formidable asset for the Biden campaign.

Even Republican strategist Doug Heye acknowledges the appeal of a first lady. Criticizing Jill Biden may backfire for Republicans, as she enjoys a favorable reputation among independent voters. Heye suggests that targeting the first lady could draw the ire of those who appreciate her genuine nature.

While Jill Biden has been a seasoned public speaker through her husband's political journey, her campaigning has not been without its share of controversy. Last year, she faced backlash for comparing the diversity of Hispanics to the flavors of breakfast tacos, which quickly became a meme circulated by the Republican Party. More recently, her suggestion that the losers of the NCAA women's basketball final should visit the White House alongside the winners stirred up criticism and ultimately went unrealized.

As she prepares to headline campaign events across the country, Jill Biden's presence brings both excitement and intrigue to the political landscape. Her decision to step into the spotlight raises questions about President Joe Biden's ability to navigate the campaign trail alone. Will she be the secret weapon that secures his re-election, or will her involvement be seen as a sign of his vulnerability? The battle for the White House intensifies as Jill Biden takes center stage in this scandalous campaign season.