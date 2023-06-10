‘We lost our son in Iraq,’ President Biden's factual error about late son's death raises concerns about mental acuity

US President Joe Biden's recurring factual error regarding his late son's death has once again come into the spotlight, raising concerns about his mental acuity. President Joe Biden speaks during a visit to Fort Liberty, N.C., Friday, June 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)(AP)

During a speech in North Carolina, the 80-year-old president erroneously stated, "I lost my son, we lost our son in Iraq." This marks at least the fourth time within the past year that he has made this mistake.

In reality, President Biden's son, Beau Biden, tragically passed away from brain cancer in May 2015, nearly 20 months before his father's tenure as vice president came to an end.

The elder Biden's repetitive misstatements about his son's death have fueled speculation about his mental sharpness as he pursues re-election. Completing a second term would see him become the oldest president ever, reaching the age of 86 by January 2029.

Previous instances of President Biden's erroneous remarks include a speech to US troops in Japan where he stated, "We lost him in Iraq," as well as statements in October and November, claiming that his son "lost his life in Iraq" and that Iraq was "where my son died."

Beau Biden, who served as Delaware's former attorney general, actually died from glioblastoma, a form of brain cancer, at the age of 46.

During a Memorial Day address at Arlington National Cemetery, the 46th US President correctly acknowledged that his son did not perish on the battlefield but succumbed to cancer after his return from Iraq.

He has also expressed his belief that his son's cancer was caused by the exposure to "burn pits," which were used to dispose of potentially toxic waste in Iraq.

The repetition of these factual errors has not gone unnoticed, as a recent Washington Post-ABC poll revealed that only 32% of voters believe President Biden possesses the mental sharpness required for the presidency, while 54% believe his Republican counterpart, former President Donald Trump, to be mentally capable enough for the position.

The president's latest misstatement occurred shortly before the Justice Department unveiled a 38-count indictment against Trump, accusing him of mishandling classified documents following his departure from office in 2021.

Trump becomes the first former president to face federal criminal charges. When asked about Trump's legal situation, Biden declined to comment.

Biden is currently under investigation by special counsel Robert Hur for alleged mishandling of classified records from his vice presidency and Senate years, both in his Delaware home and his Washington, D.C. office prior to assuming the presidency.