Joe Biden announces deputies for second spots in federal agencies

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 07:07 PM IST
US President-elect Joe Biden delivers remarks as Vice President-elect Kamala Harris looks on.(REUTERS)

President-elect Joe Biden on Monday nominated five deputies to serve in the second spots of federal agencies, rounding out leadership that can take over governing after he is inaugurated on Wednesday.

The nominees, who must be confirmed by the Senate, are Jewel H. Bronaugh at Agriculture, Polly Trottenberg at Transportation, Andrea Palm at Health and Human Services, Elizabeth Klein at Interior and Cindy Marten at Education. All are women.

Klein, Palm, Bronaugh and Trottenberg worked in their same departments during the Obama administration.

Bronaugh would be the first Black woman to serve in the senior role at Agriculture. Biden had been under pressure to nominate a Black person to be Agriculture secretary but went with Tom Vilsack, who had the role under President Barack Obama.

Palm would be returning to HHS as it becomes one of the highest profile departments, working to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

Marten is currently superintendent of the San Diego Unified School District. She began her career in education as a classroom teacher. She has stressed the need to reopen schools closed due to the pandemic.

