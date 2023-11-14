Video: In fresh gaffe, Joe Biden calls Vice President Kamala Harris ‘President’

US President Joe Biden referred to his second-in-command Kamala Harris by the wrong title in another verbal slip-up. The US President called Kamala Harris her “President Harris” instead of the Vice-President. Joe Biden, 80, misspoke while welcoming the Las Vegas Golden Knights, the hockey team which won the Stanley Cup, to the White House. US President Joe Biden(AFP)

"President Harris is here to make sure we do it the right way," Joe Biden said during his address at the event. He later also mispronounced her first name when addressing the Vice-President.

This is not the first time Joe Biden has made such a gaffe. US media reports suggested that he has called the Vice-President "President Harris" on at least six other occasions. Once, he referred to Kamala Harris as the “First Lady” too.

This comes as Joe Biden prepares for the 2024 presidential elections as the incumbent is running for an unprecedented second term- the first octogenarian in the Oval Office. If elected to a second term, Joe Biden would be 82 on inauguration day, and 86 upon leaving office in 2028.

