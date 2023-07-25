'Impeach Joe Biden' call from Republicans intensifies after ex-aide's explosive claim on corruption

The ongoing political row over the criminal case against US President Joe Biden's son Hunter was exacerbated by the demands reportedly made by House Republicans to impeach Biden. The demand to impeach the US President comes after a report by the New York Post claimed that Hunter, during Biden's vice presidency, would “put him in into meetings” with his overseas business partners and prospective investors. President Joe Biden walks to his motorcade as he leaves Holy Trinity Catholic Church in the Georgetown section of Washington.(AP)

“House Republicans should initiate impeachment proceedings against Biden,” Republican Jim Banks told the tabloid on Monday.

The explosive claim was made by Devon Archer, Hunter's former business partner, to The New York Post, and is likely to testify the same before the US Congress on July 31.

Archer was a key figure in Biden's family dealings during the latter's term as the vice president of the US. Last month, the NYP had reported that Archer was in talks with the investigative committee of Congress to testify about his knowledge of those business dealings in countries including Russia and Ukraine.

The disgraced businessman is facing conviction for defrauding a Native American tribe, for which a one-year prison term was upheld by an appeals court last month. The Biden family was not involved in that scheme, the NYP said.

'Unverified FBI report on Ukraine corruption'

The damning revelation comes days after an unverified FBI report was released by Republicans Friday charging the father-son duo with corruption in Ukraine. According to the file, it alleges that they allegedly pressured a Ukrainian oligarch into paying $10 million in bribes to evade a corruption investigation.

“We are looking forward very much to hearing from Devon Archer about all the times he has witnessed Joe Biden meeting with Hunter Biden’s overseas business partners when he was vice president, including on speakerphone,” The NYP quoted Republican James Comer (R-Ky.), the committee chairman.

“Joe Biden was trading his personal influence to enrich himself and his family and must be held accountable for selling out America,” the NYP quoted Banks, former chairman of the powerful Republican Study Committee, as saying.

A source close to McCarthy was quoted as saying that the possibility of Biden's impeachment will be ascertained after there is convincing evidence.

Meanwhile, Hunter who is facing a criminal investigation over unpaid taxes and false claims on a firearms application, is set to appear in court on Wednesday. He will appear in court after agreeing to plead guilty to two federal tax charges and has admitted to unlawfully possessing a gun, despite having a history of drug use.

