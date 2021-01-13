US President-elect Joe Biden names former UN ambassador Samantha Power to lead USAID
US President-elect Joe Biden on Wednesday named Samantha Power, the former US Ambassador to the United Nations, as his choice to lead the US Agency for International Development (USAID), citing her deep experience addressing crises around the world.
"Power will rally the international community and work with our partners to confront the biggest challenges of our time — including Covid-19, climate change, global poverty, and democratic backsliding," his transition team said in a statement.
"A crisis-tested public servant and diplomat, Ambassador Power has been a leader in marshaling the world to resolve long-running conflicts, respond to humanitarian emergencies, defend human dignity, and strengthen the rule of law and democracy," it added.
The long-time human rights advocate served as US ambassador to the UN under former Democratic President Barack Obama and then-Vice President Biden from 2013 to 2017.
Power, 50, also served as a White House national security staffer under Obama from 2009 to 2013. A former journalist, she won a Pulitzer Prize for her book “A Problem from Hell,” a study of US failure to prevent genocide.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Donald Trump becomes first US President to be impeached twice
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US bans entry of Xinjiang cotton products, tomatoes over forced labor claims
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pelosi says Trump ‘must go, he is a clear and present danger’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US finalises wages for H-1B visa holders
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US issues final wage rules for H-1B, green card holders to prevent 'abuses'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Uphold apolitical standards’: US army's rare message amid threats of violence
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Airbnb to cancel all Washington DC bookings during Biden's inauguration week
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US imposes new sanctions on Iranian foundations in last days of Trump's term
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Progress stalls in Afghan peace talks as sides await Joe Biden
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rare Tintin comic book art set to sell for millions in Paris
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Debating at actual crime scene': House Democrats before Trump impeachment vote
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Emotions run high as US House begins debate on impeaching Donald Trump
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Joe Biden to appoint 'Indo-Pacific coordinator' to address concerns from China
- Campbell, a former top Pentagon official who also served as assistant secretary of state for East Asian and Pacific Affairs in the Obama administration and helped frame the “pivot to Asia”, is expected to join as the “Indo-Pacific coordinator”.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK's PM Johnson pledges Covid-19 vaccine program to operate 24-7
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Two friends in the contest, India has a tough call to make for UNHRC presidency
- UNHRCpresident Elisabeth Tichy-Fisslberger completed her year-long term on December 31 and the post was set to go to Nazhat Shameem Khan, Fiji’s top diplomat in Geneva. But China and Russia have opposed her candidature.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox