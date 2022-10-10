Watch: Joe Biden's latest gaffe- a rocky start and a counting problem

In yet another verbal slip-up, US President Joe Biden told a crowd in Maryland, “Let me start off with two words". It was so far so good but then the US President said: “Made in America”- three words, not two.

The video of the gaffe was widely shared on social media with Newsmax host Benny Johnson quipping, "Math is hard."

Joe Biden made the mistake during his remarks at a Volvo manufacturing plant in Hagerstown, Maryland. During his speech, Joe Biden took several shots at Republicans who he said called his agenda "socialist".

"Socialism. I didn't know there were that many socialist Republicans. Think about it. I'm serious. Let's get serious about taking care of ordinary people, regular people like I grew up. Folks, look — you can't make this stuff up. You got to say, and I've got to say, I was surprised to see so many socialists in the Republican caucus," Joe Biden said .

Last month, US President Joe Biden appeared to ask whether a congresswoman who had died in a car crash in August was present at a White House event.

"I want to thank all of you here, including bipartisan elected officials like Rep. McGovern, Sen. Braun, Sen. Booker, Rep. — Jackie, are you here?" he had said during the White House conference on hunger, nutrition, and health.

“Where's Jackie? I thought she was going to be here — to help make this a reality,” he added.

