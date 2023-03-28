Watch: Joe Biden jokes about ice cream in first statement on US school shooting

US President Joe Biden joked about ice cream before his statement on the US school shooting that claimed the lives of three adults and three children at an elementary school in Nashville.

Joe Biden On US School Shooting: US President Joe Biden speaks.(Bloomberg)

"My name is Joe Biden. I’m Dr. Jill Biden’s husband. I eat Jeni’s ice cream — chocolate chip. I came down because I heard there was chocolate chip ice cream. By the way, I have a whole refrigerator full upstairs. You think I’m kidding? I’m not," Joe Biden was heard saying in a video widely shared on social media.

The US President then went on to call the shooting "sick" and "heartbreaking" while demanding Congress do more to “stop the gun violence.”

“It's just sick. You know, we're still gathering the facts of what happened and why. And we do know that, as of now, there are a number of people who are not going to, did not make it, including children. And it's heartbreaking. A family's worst nightmare,” Joe Biden said.

Former New Jersey governor Chris Christie slammed the “insensitive” joke made by Joe Biden telling Fox News, “To say that he misunderstood the moment would be an understatement. You know, the president is watching, you’d hope before he comes down there, the awful scenes from the shooting and the reactions of family members and friends of people in that school. And to be coming down, joking about the fact that he’s Jill Biden’s husband and looking for chocolate chip ice cream is hardly the way to start it.”

"There’s no way to talk about something like this except to say that for all of us who are parents, what we dread every day is the news about the health and life of our children," he added.

