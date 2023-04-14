Joe Biden, Pakistan minister among Time’s most influential leaders 2023. Check list

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByNisha Anand
Apr 14, 2023 08:50 AM IST

US journalist Evan Gershkovich and Ukraine’s first lady Olena Zelenskaalso featured in the list released on Thursday.

The Time magazine on Thursday named United States President Joe Biden, war raged-Ukraine’s first lady Olena Zelenska, US reporter with Wall Street Journal Evan Gershkovich, who has been detained by Russia on claims of espionage, among its list of the most influential leaders in 2023. The yearly list included the 100 influential people globally across 6 categories, one being leaders, in which as many as 20 people were named.

The notable names also included Pakistan's climate change minister Sherry Rehman, Asian Quad group leaders Japanese PM Fumio Kishida and Anthony Albanese, democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries of the US House of Representatives, German chancellor Olaf Scholz, among others.

Here are the people who featured in Time's most influential leaders 2023:

Olena ZelenskUkraine's first lady
Luiz Inácio Lula da SilvaBrazilian president
Hakeem JeffriesMinority leader, US House of Representatives
Evan GershkovichUS journalist
Janet YellenUS secretary of the treasury
Sherry RehmanMinister of climate change, Pakistan
Mitch Mcconnell United States senator
Anthony AlbaneseAustralian prime minister
Margrethe VestagerEuropean Union commissioner for competition
Joe BidenUnited States president
Samuel AlitoUS Supreme Court judge
Gustavo PetroColombian president
Gina RaimondoUS state secretary of commerce
Oleksandra  MatviichukUkrainian human rights lawyer
Fumio KishidaJapanese prime minister
Cindy McCainWorld Food Program chief
María Herrera MagdalenoMexican activist
Olaf Scholz German chancellor
Bola Ahmed Adekunle TinubuNigerian president
Min Aung HlaingMyanmar junta chief

While the list did not feature any Indian leader this year, actor Shah Rukh Khan and director S.S Rajamouli made it among the ‘icons’ and ‘pioneers’ in the list respectively, the magazine said.

Other than these, the list contains three more categories, namely ‘titans’, ‘artists’, and ‘innovators’ to name people as per their accomplishments.

Notably, Gautam Adani, chairperson of the Adani Group – which is currently grappling with uncomfortable scrutiny over the alleged business malpractices flagged by US short seller Hindenburg – was also a part of the list last year.

