Joe Biden, Pakistan minister among Time’s most influential leaders 2023. Check list

The Time magazine on Thursday named United States President Joe Biden, war raged-Ukraine’s first lady Olena Zelenska, US reporter with Wall Street Journal Evan Gershkovich, who has been detained by Russia on claims of espionage, among its list of the most influential leaders in 2023. The yearly list included the 100 influential people globally across 6 categories, one being leaders, in which as many as 20 people were named.

United States President Joe Biden, Pakistan's climate change minister Sherry Rehman.

The notable names also included Pakistan's climate change minister Sherry Rehman, Asian Quad group leaders Japanese PM Fumio Kishida and Anthony Albanese, democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries of the US House of Representatives, German chancellor Olaf Scholz, among others.

Here are the people who featured in Time's most influential leaders 2023:

Olena Zelensk Ukraine's first lady Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva Brazilian president Hakeem Jeffries Minority leader, US House of Representatives Evan Gershkovich US journalist Janet Yellen US secretary of the treasury Sherry Rehman Minister of climate change, Pakistan Mitch Mcconnell United States senator Anthony Albanese Australian prime minister Margrethe Vestager European Union commissioner for competition Joe Biden United States president Samuel Alito US Supreme Court judge Gustavo Petro Colombian president Gina Raimondo US state secretary of commerce Oleksandra Matviichuk Ukrainian human rights lawyer Fumio Kishida Japanese prime minister Cindy McCain World Food Program chief María Herrera Magdaleno Mexican activist Olaf Scholz German chancellor Bola Ahmed Adekunle Tinubu Nigerian president Min Aung Hlaing Myanmar junta chief

While the list did not feature any Indian leader this year, actor Shah Rukh Khan and director S.S Rajamouli made it among the ‘icons’ and ‘pioneers’ in the list respectively, the magazine said.

Other than these, the list contains three more categories, namely ‘titans’, ‘artists’, and ‘innovators’ to name people as per their accomplishments.

Notably, Gautam Adani, chairperson of the Adani Group – which is currently grappling with uncomfortable scrutiny over the alleged business malpractices flagged by US short seller Hindenburg – was also a part of the list last year.

