Shah Rukh Khan is one of Time's 100 Most Influential People in 2023, Deepika Padukone calls him a 'phenomenon'

Shah Rukh Khan is included in Time Magazine's annual 100 Most Influential People of 2023, in the list of Icons for the year 2023. The list, which was shared on Thursday, saw Shah Rukh Khan included with stars like Pedro Pascal and Jennifer Coolidge. Actor Deepika Padukone penned a beautiful note for her Pathaan co-star and called him a 'phenomenon.' (Also read: Shah Rukh Khan congratulates ‘beta’ Suhana Khan on becoming Maybelline brand ambassador: ‘If I may take some credit…') Shah Rukh Khan has been named Time's 100 Most Influential People of 2023.

Time Magazine included Shah Rukh Khan in the list of Icons for its annual 100 Most Influential People cover, with a picture from his appearance at the Red Sea International Film Festival last year. Deepika Padukone, who has worked with the star several times in the past, in Om Shanti Om, Chennai Express, Happy New Year and Pathaan, penned a short note describing the relationship with him. "I’ll never forget the first time I met Shah Rukh Khan. I had just arrived in Mumbai from Bangalore with one suitcase and a dream. The next thing I knew, I was sitting in his house! I was being considered for a role in a film opposite him. It’s been 16 years since. What makes our relationship special is the love, trust, and respect we have for one another. Shah Rukh Khan will forever be known as one of the greatest actors of all time. But what truly sets him apart is his mind, his chivalry, his generosity. The list goes on …"

Deepika then concluded by noting that she considers Shah Rukh Khan to be a 'phenomenon' and wrote, "For someone who has known him intimately and cares for him deeply, 150 words will never do justice to the phenomenon that is Shah Rukh Khan." Some of the other names in the list include The White Lotus star Jennifer Coolidge, Everything Everywhere All At Once's Ke Huy Quan, Booker Prize-winning author Salman Rushdie, and The Last Of Us star Pedro Pascal.

Shah Rukh was last seen in Pathaan, which was helmed by Siddharth Anand. The film also starred John Abraham, Deepika Padukone, Ashutosh Rana, and Dimple Kapadia in the lead roles. Pathaan is streaming on Prime Video. The film has emerged as the highest-grossing Hindi film of all time.

Shah Rukh will be next seen in director Atlee's upcoming action thriller film Jawan which is all set to hit the theatres on June 2, 2023. Apart from this, he also has director Rajkumar Hirani's next titled Dunki, where he stars opposite Taapsee Pannu, in the pipeline.

