Joe Biden raised $22 million for transition, tripling Donald Trump’s total

President Joe Biden raised $22.1 million to pay for the costs of his transition, far exceeding the $6.5 million his predecessor raised four years ago, according to data released Monday by the Government Services Administration.
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 11:01 PM IST
U.S. President Joe Biden speaks after a tour of a Pfizer manufacturing plant producing the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine in Kalamazoo, Michigan, U.S., February 19, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Brenner(REUTERS)

Biden’s transition was also costlier. He spent $24.4 million through mid-February, while Trump spent $4.7 million through the same period in 2017. Trump’s total did not include any public money.

Former President Donald Trump’s refusal to accept the results of the election led to a delay in releasing $6 million in public money designated for presidential transitions. The GSA waited almost three weeks after the Nov. 3 election to ascertain Biden as the apparent winner, freeing up the money and getting his team access to detailed briefing books on government agencies. Biden’s transition team raised $7.3 million between the election and the GSA releasing funds.

In addition to federal funds, transition teams can also raise money from the public, with donations limited to $5,000 each. Biden’s campaign also transferred $498,400 in unused campaign funds to the transition.

Biden’s transition spending included $16.7 million on payroll and $5 million on travel and events. For Trump’s transition, travel and relocation expenses totaled $1.8 million and payroll spending hit $1 million.

Under federal law, transition teams are not required to report detailed information on their expenditures, but rather lump sums spent in certain categories.

