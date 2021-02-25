IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / Joe Biden revokes Trump-era ban on legal immigration
US President Joe Biden speaks about the American Rescue Plan and the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) for small businesses in response to coronavirus, in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in Washington, DC, February 22, 2021. (AFP/FILE)
US President Joe Biden speaks about the American Rescue Plan and the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) for small businesses in response to coronavirus, in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in Washington, DC, February 22, 2021. (AFP/FILE)
world news

Joe Biden revokes Trump-era ban on legal immigration

In a proclamation issued on Wednesday, the US president said the ban “does not advance the interests of the United States”
READ FULL STORY
By Yashwant Raj
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 10:47 PM IST

US President Joe Biden has revoked a ban on legal immigration that was ordered by his predecessor Donald Trump to protect American jobs for local citizens in an economy crippled by the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a proclamation issued on Wednesday, Biden said the ban “does not advance the interests of the United States”.

“To the contrary, it harms the United States,” he added, “including by preventing certain family members of United States citizens and lawful permanent residents from joining their families here. It also harms industries in the United States that utilise talent from around the world.”

The proclamation will allow people to begin applying for green cards with immediate effect, and not wait until the expiration of the ban in March.

It did not revoke the ban on H-1B, L and other work visas. But they are set to lapse in March.

Former president Trump had in April 2020 temporarily suspended for 60 days the entry of legal immigrants - affecting green cards - as layoffs had begun to spike.

There were some exceptions, such as dependents of US citizens. In June, he had extended the suspension by another 60 days and added non-immigrants to the ban list, including holders of short-term work visas, such as H-1B and L visas used for intra-company transfers.

He had further extended these bans in December for another 60 days.

“Without intervention, the United States faces a potentially protracted economic recovery with persistently high unemployment if labour supply outpaces labour demand,” Trump had said in the April proclamation.

While the stated goal was to protect US jobs for Americans, critics said the former president was using the Covid-19 pandemic to pursue his hard-line immigration agenda under the “Buy American, Hire American” policy, ordered through an executive order he issued in April 2017.

Among other things, his administration targeted the H-1B visa programme, alleging it was been misused to bring foreign workers on lower wages in place of more expensive Americans.

A sweeping immigration reforms legislation, which is backed by Biden, was introduced earlier this week in Congress.

Since taking office in January, Biden has reversed many of his predecessor’s orders on an entire range of issues, from climate change to international engagement.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
Some people have turned to social media vaccine “bots” that scan the patchwork of vaccination websites and send alerts when a clinic is ready to book new patients.(AP)
Some people have turned to social media vaccine “bots” that scan the patchwork of vaccination websites and send alerts when a clinic is ready to book new patients.(AP)
world news

Explainer: Meet the vaccine appointment bots, and their foes

Posted by Kunal Gaurav | AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 10:53 PM IST
  • Bots — basically autonomous programs on the web — have emerged amid widespread frustration with the online world of vaccine appointments.
READ FULL STORY
Close
US President Joe Biden speaks about the American Rescue Plan and the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) for small businesses in response to coronavirus, in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in Washington, DC, February 22, 2021. (AFP/FILE)
US President Joe Biden speaks about the American Rescue Plan and the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) for small businesses in response to coronavirus, in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in Washington, DC, February 22, 2021. (AFP/FILE)
world news

Joe Biden revokes Trump-era ban on legal immigration

By Yashwant Raj
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 10:47 PM IST
In a proclamation issued on Wednesday, the US president said the ban “does not advance the interests of the United States”
READ FULL STORY
Close
Activists appeal for a $15 minimum wage near the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021.(AP)
Activists appeal for a $15 minimum wage near the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021.(AP)
world news

Majority of Americans support $15 minimum wage, poll shows

Reuters, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 10:43 PM IST
Democrats are trying to pass the progressive policy without Republican votes through a manoeuvre known as reconciliation.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vials are seen on a packing line of the factory of British pharmaceutical company GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) in Wavre on February 8, 2021 where the Covid-19 CureVac vaccine will be produced.(AFP)
Vials are seen on a packing line of the factory of British pharmaceutical company GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) in Wavre on February 8, 2021 where the Covid-19 CureVac vaccine will be produced.(AFP)
world news

CureVac says preliminary trials show Covid-19 vaccine effective against variants

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 10:28 PM IST
CureVac chief Haas told EU lawmakers that the results of the preliminary trials on the vaccine's effects on variants would be published soon.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson(Reuters)
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson(Reuters)
world news

UK work visas plunged in pandemic as investors stayed away

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 10:10 PM IST
The figures released by the Home Office coincided with the worst economic slump in three centuries and a surge in unemployment, with lockdowns to control the virus shutting vast sections of the economy.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo of Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan.(AFP)
File photo of Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan.(AFP)
world news

Pakistan stays in FATF ‘grey list’, given June deadline to implement action plan

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
UPDATED ON FEB 25, 2021 10:23 PM IST
Pakistan has been on the FATF's grey list since June 2018 and the government was given a final warning in February 2020 to complete the 27 action points.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE - This June 7, 2019 file photo released by Dubai Police Headquarters shows the aftermath of a bus crash, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. State-linked media in the UAE says a Dubai court has reduced the sentence of the Omani bus driver who smashed into a warning sign off a highway in 2019, killing 17 people on board. The appeals court reduced his seven-year sentence followed by deportation to just one year without deportation. (Dubai Police HQ via AP, File)(AP)
FILE - This June 7, 2019 file photo released by Dubai Police Headquarters shows the aftermath of a bus crash, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. State-linked media in the UAE says a Dubai court has reduced the sentence of the Omani bus driver who smashed into a warning sign off a highway in 2019, killing 17 people on board. The appeals court reduced his seven-year sentence followed by deportation to just one year without deportation. (Dubai Police HQ via AP, File)(AP)
world news

Sentence reduced for driver in fatal Dubai tour bus crash that killed 12 Indians

Posted by Kunal Gaurav | AP, Dubai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 10:02 PM IST
  • Among the 31 people on the ill-fated bus were also citizens of Bangladesh, Germany and the Philippines.
READ FULL STORY
Close
This wind-carved rock seen in the first 360-degree panorama taken by the Mastcam-Z instrument shows just how much detail is captured by the camera systems.(NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS/ASU / AFP)
This wind-carved rock seen in the first 360-degree panorama taken by the Mastcam-Z instrument shows just how much detail is captured by the camera systems.(NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS/ASU / AFP)
world news

High-definition, zoomable view of Mars captured by Nasa's Perseverance rover

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kunal Gaurav, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 09:17 PM IST
  • The US space agency on Wednesday released the first 360-degree panorama taken by Mastcam-Z, a dual-camera system equipped with a zoom function.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A pedestrian wearing her facemask and holding a cup of coffee walks past a closed sign hanging on the door of a small business in Los Angeles, California.(AFP)
A pedestrian wearing her facemask and holding a cup of coffee walks past a closed sign hanging on the door of a small business in Los Angeles, California.(AFP)
world news

US government revises fourth quarter GDP up slightly to 4.1%

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 09:16 PM IST
Gross domestic product — the broadest measure of economic health — grew at an annual rate of 4.1% in the fourth quarter, up from an initial estimate of 4% growth, the Commerce Department reported Thursday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A server carries food for a customer at Ye Olde King's Head in Santa Monica, California. (AP)
A server carries food for a customer at Ye Olde King's Head in Santa Monica, California. (AP)
world news

US jobless claims fall to 730,000 but layoffs remain high

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 09:08 PM IST
The latest figures come as the job market has made scant progress in the past three months. Hiring averaged just 29,000 a month from November through January.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: An electrical substation is seen after winter weather caused electricity blackouts in Houston, Texas, U.S. February 20, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura/File Photo(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: An electrical substation is seen after winter weather caused electricity blackouts in Houston, Texas, U.S. February 20, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura/File Photo(REUTERS)
world news

Texas lawmakers kick off investigation into deadly power blackout

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 08:48 PM IST
Up to 48% of the state's power generation was offline at times last week. Utilities were ordered to cut power to prevent a larger catastrophe, Bill Magness, chief executive of the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), the state's grid operator, said on Wednesday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE - In this Sept. 24, 2020, file photo, a worker inspects syringes of a vaccine for COVID-19 produced by Sinovac at its factory in Beijing. China approved two new more COVID-19 vaccines for wider use Thursday, adding to its growing arsenal of shots: one from CanSino Biologics, and a second one from state-owned Sinopharm. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan, File)(AP)
FILE - In this Sept. 24, 2020, file photo, a worker inspects syringes of a vaccine for COVID-19 produced by Sinovac at its factory in Beijing. China approved two new more COVID-19 vaccines for wider use Thursday, adding to its growing arsenal of shots: one from CanSino Biologics, and a second one from state-owned Sinopharm. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan, File)(AP)
world news

China approves two more domestic Covid-19 vaccines, increasing number to 4

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 08:47 PM IST
The two newly approved vaccines are made by CanSino Biologics Inc and Wuhan Institute of Biological Products, an affiliate of China National Pharmaceutical Group (Sinopharm).
READ FULL STORY
Close
Fauci says the vaccines distributed in the US “clearly can take care of that particular strain.”(AP)
Fauci says the vaccines distributed in the US “clearly can take care of that particular strain.”(AP)
world news

Anthony Fauci asks Americans to take whatever vaccine is available

AP, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 07:50 PM IST
  • Dr Anthony Fauci warns people not to hold off on getting the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while waiting for the slightly more effective Pfizer or Moderna shots.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In this photo released by China's Xinhua News Agency, attendees applaud during a ceremony to mark the official end of extreme poverty in China held at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing,(AP)
In this photo released by China's Xinhua News Agency, attendees applaud during a ceremony to mark the official end of extreme poverty in China held at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing,(AP)
world news

China celebrates official end of extreme poverty, lauds Xi

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 07:16 PM IST
The propaganda apparatus has been linking national successes to Xi, including fighting the coronavirus, China’s rise as a technology creator and December’s successful lunar mission to bring back moon rocks.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bahrain Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa attends an event in Manama, Bahrain.(AP)
Bahrain Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa attends an event in Manama, Bahrain.(AP)
world news

Israel, Bahrain leaders discuss Iran, possible vaccine plant

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 07:02 PM IST
Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates formalised ties with Israel on Sept. 15 in part over shared concerns about Iran, in a deal forged by former U.S. President Donald Trump.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac