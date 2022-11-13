'I feel good': Joe Biden's 1st remarks as Democrats set to keep Senate majority

US president Joe Biden said he was incredibly pleased with the turnout in the midterm elections adding that the Republican Party would now need to decide "who they are". Joe Biden made the comments following US media calling out the Senate for the Democrats.

Democrats are set to keep their narrow Senate majority for the next two years, CNN projected, after victories in close contests in Nevada and Arizona.

Democrats now have 50 Senate seats to Republicans' 49 seats. Joe Biden said his focus was on the Georgia Senate race. Retaining Senate control is a huge boost for Joe Biden as it will determine the agenda for the remaining two years of his first term in the White House.

Democrats will have the ability to confirm Joe Biden's judicial nominees -- avoiding scenarios such as the one former President Barack Obama faced in 2016, when then-Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell refused to hold a vote on his Supreme Court nominee, Merrick Garland. Senate Democrats will also be able to reject bills passed by the House and can set their own agenda.

