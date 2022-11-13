Home / World News / Democrats retain Senate, key victory for Joe Biden: US media reports

Democrats retain Senate, key victory for Joe Biden: US media reports

world news
Updated on Nov 13, 2022 08:43 AM IST

US Midterm Elections: Cortez Masto defeated Republican challenger Adam Laxalt, a former state attorney general who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump.

Democrats will keep their narrow Senate majority for the next two years, CNN projects, after victories in close contests in Nevada and Arizona. Democrats now have 50 Senate seats to Republicans' 49 seats.

The Democrats need to win just one more seat to retain majority control - with Nevada and Georgia the two states outstanding paving the way for Joe Biden to spend two more years filling the federal courts with his nominees and staffing his administration largely the way he sees fit.

Retaining Senate control is a huge boost to President Biden over the remaining two years of his first term in the White House.

It means Democrats will have the ability to confirm Biden's judicial nominees -- avoiding scenarios such as the one former President Barack Obama faced in 2016, when then-Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell refused to hold a vote on his Supreme Court nominee, Merrick Garland. It also means that Senate Democrats can reject bills passed by the House and can set their own agenda, reported CNN.

Meanwhile, Republicans appear to be inching closer to a majority in the House of Representatives - with big implications for the next two years of Joe Biden's presidency.

Republicans appear to be slowly inching closer to the 218 seats that would deliver them a House majority, but several congressional races -- including in California and Colorado -- remain uncalled.

Georgia will hold a run-off election on December 6, after neither Senate candidate won an outright majority.

Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
joe biden
