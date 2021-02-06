Joe Biden says Donald Trump should not receive intelligence briefings
President Joe Biden said his predecessor, Donald Trump, should not receive the intelligence briefings that are typically given to former presidents because of his “erratic behavior.”
“I think not,” Biden said when asked during an interview with CBS News if Trump should still be briefed. “Because of his erratic behavior unrelated to the insurrection,” he added, referring to Trump’s supporters who stormed the Capitol last month.
Former presidents in the past have been given routine intelligence briefings and access to classified materials. But Biden has faced pressure from Democrats and former national security officials to bar Trump from receiving the briefings because it might raise security risks.
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said earlier this week the matter was “under review.”
Biden said he believes there is “no need” for Trump, whose second impeachment trial gets underway next week, to be made privy to sensitive material or given routine briefings.
“What value is giving him an intelligence briefing? What impact does he have at all, other than the fact he might slip and say something?” the president said in the interview, which was broadcast on Friday evening.
House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff last month said Trump should be denied access to classified material during his post-presidency.
“There’s no circumstance in which this president should get another intelligence briefing,” Schiff said Jan. 17 during an interview with CBS’s “Face the Nation.” “I don’t think he can be trusted with it now, and in the future.”
Sue Gordon, who served as principal deputy director of national intelligence under Trump, wrote that the former president’s intentions to remain in the political arena, combined with his foreign business entanglements, make his “security profile” as a private citizen “daunting.”
“My recommendation, as a 30-plus-year veteran of the intelligence community, is not to provide him any briefings after Jan. 20,” Gordon wrote last month in a Washington Post op-ed. “With this simple act — which is solely the new president’s prerogative — Joe Biden can mitigate one aspect of the potential national security risk posed by Donald Trump, private citizen.”
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Top diplomats of US, UK, France, Germany hold virtual talks
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Donald Trump impeachment trial confronts memories of Capitol siege
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Biden says he does not expect minimum wage hike to be in Covid-19 relief bill
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Joe Biden says Donald Trump should not receive intelligence briefings
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Microsoft halts funds through 2022 to lawmakers who opposed Biden certification
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nepal inaugurates road constructed with Indian assistance
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
After Facebook, Myanmar Army blocks Twitter, Instagram
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Biden administration expects Saudi Arabia to improve human rights: White House
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
All travellers to UK be tested twice for Covid-19 upon arrival: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Biden administration to survey schools on Covid-19 impact
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Oxford says Covid-19 vaccine with AstraZeneca works against UK variant
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Joe Biden heading to Delaware despite CDC's 'avoid travel' suggestion
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Google opens paid-for news platform in Australia
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China announces 500,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccine for Nepal
- Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi announced the donation during a telephone conversation with his Nepalese counterpart Pradeep Gyawali on Friday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
List of countries worst hit in aviation by Covid, India 3rd in domestic traffic
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox