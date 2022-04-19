Joe Biden to hold call with allies on Tuesday over Ukraine invasion
Joe Biden to hold the call as Russia and Ukraine enter its 55th day of war.
Published on Apr 19, 2022 05:58 AM IST
Reuters |
U.S. President Joe Biden will on Tuesday hold a call with allies to discuss the Ukraine crisis, including on how to coordinate on holding Russia accountable, the White House said.
"The President will convene a secure video call with allies and partners to discuss our continued support for Ukraine and efforts to hold Russia accountable as part of our close coordination," it said in a statement.
