Call with house speaker McCarthy 'went well', says President Joe Biden

World News

Reuters |
May 22, 2023 09:10 AM IST

Just 10 days remain before the US Treasury expects to start running out of money, unless Congress acts to raise the debt limit.

US President Joe Biden on Sunday struck an upbeat tone about his conversation with House Republican Speaker Kevin McCarthy on raising the federal debt ceiling and averting a US default, and said the two would speak again on Monday.

President Joe Biden speaks on the debt limit during an event at SUNY Westchester Community College. (AP)

"It went well," the Democratic president told reporters as he arrived back at the White House after a three-day meeting with fellow Group of Seven leaders in Hiroshima, Japan. "We'll talk tomorrow."

Just 10 days remain before the US Treasury expects to start running out of money, unless Congress acts to raise the debt limit, which would trigger an unprecedented default that could upend the global economy.

