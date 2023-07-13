Joe Biden's speeches show 'they pump him up' with cocaine: Donald Trump's bizarre claim

Former US president Donald Trump claimed that an unnamed "they" are using cocaine to "pump" Joe Biden up for speeches after a small amount of cocaine was found during a routine security check at the White House by the secret service. Pushing the theory that the drug was "for" the current president or his son Hunter Biden, a recovering cocaine addict, Donald Trump said that Joe Biden is “a president that's on cocaine”.

Former US president Donald Trump.(AFP)

The cocaine found in the White House is just the tip of the iceberg, Donald Trump said, adding that the US president's speeches showed clues that he was under the influence of drugs.

“You know, you watch Joe at the beginning of his speech and he's got a little life. Not much, but he's got a little life. By the end of the speech, he's a disaster. He can't even find his way off the stage. So there's something going on there,” Joe Biden said.

The cocaine was left at the White House for both Joe and Hunter Biden, Donald Trump said. “It's just my opinion,” he continued, saying, "I think they pump him up, absolutely. And we can't have a president that's on cocaine when you're dealing with nuclear weapons and everything else ... It's very dangerous."

The Secret service is still investigating the incident and the results are yet to be released but there is no evidence that the Bidens had any connection. Both Joe and Hunter Biden were away on a trip to Camp David at the time the cocaine was found, it was reported earlier.

