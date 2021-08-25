Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Johnson & Johnson says its booster shot increases antibodies
world news

Johnson & Johnson says its booster shot increases antibodies

The drugmaker says researchers saw an increase in antibodies nine-fold higher than levels seen about a month after the first dose of the vaccination was administered.
AP | , New Brunswick, Us
PUBLISHED ON AUG 25, 2021 10:04 PM IST
J&J says researchers saw increases in antibodies in people ages 18 to 55 and in study participants 65 and older who received a lower booster dose.(Reuters)

Johnson & Johnson says a booster shot of its COVID-19 vaccine appears to produce “a rapid and robust” increase in antibodies needed to fight the coronavirus.

The drugmaker says researchers saw an increase in antibodies nine-fold higher than levels seen about a month after the first dose of the vaccination was administered. The company cited early results from studies looking at people who received the booster after getting an initial dose of J&J's single-shot vaccine.

J&J says researchers saw increases in antibodies in people ages 18 to 55 and in study participants 65 and older who received a lower booster dose.

US health officials announced last week plans to dispense COVID-19 booster shots to all Americans to shore up protection amid the surging delta variant of the virus. Officials say the protection against infections wanes over time among various vaccines but remains strong at preventing hospitalizations and deaths.

J&J says it is talking with regulators in both the U.S. and Europe about booster shots.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
coronavirus johnson and johnson
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Attacker kills three police and security guard near French embassy in Tanzania

Badri 313: Will Taliban be able to maintain military 'show off', ask experts

Moderna says has completed filing process for full approval to its Covid vaccine

US intel report on Covid-19 origin inconclusive
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Narendra Modi
Gold Price
Covid vaccine
Porn racket case
Bigg Boss OTT
India vs England 3rd Test Live Streaming
Narayan Rane
TS EAMCET Result 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP