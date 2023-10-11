Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / World News / Josh Duggar's appeal for fresh trial in ‘child pornography case’ terminated

Josh Duggar's appeal for fresh trial in ‘child pornography case’ terminated

ByAdarsh Kumar Gupta
Oct 11, 2023 09:46 PM IST

Josh Duggar was sentenced to prison in May 2022 as he was found guilty of receiving and possessing child pornography in December 2021

Josh Duggar's legal appeal seeking a fresh trial in his 151-month conviction for child pornography, has been terminated. Duggar still has nine years left to serve his sentence in prison at FCI Seagoville near Dallas, Texas. Duggar was sentenced to prison in May 2022 after he was found guilty of receiving and possessing child pornography in December 2021. The appellate court has upheld the lower court's conviction of Duggar and issued a mandate which has been notified to the lower court.

Josh Duggar(AP)

"Upon issuance of the mandate, the jurisdiction of the court of appeals over the case terminates, and the district court acquires jurisdiction to implement the mandate," stated the Court of Appeals on the ruling.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

ALSO READ| 104-year-old Chicago woman dies just days after becoming oldest skydiver

When was the fresh trial appeal filed?

Duggar's lawyer Justin Gelfand, had filed a request to overturn the conviction and have a new trial in October 2022. Duggar's appeal rested on his stand that law enforcement authorities had allegedly seized his phone while he was trying to contact legal counsel during a raid at his car lot a year and a half prior to his arrest.

"[Duggar] takes out his phone, physically puts it to his ear... for the purpose of contacting his legal counsel. Federal agents physically took the phone out of his hand and deprived him of the ability to communicate with his legal counsel," said Duggar's lawyer Gelfand in court. The Judge then questioned why Duggar didn't make the phone call from somewhere else.

"This lot was accessible only by a highway with no sidewalk, it was in the middle of nowhere. There was nowhere to go. The vehicle he came in was searched, he had no access to it. The keys to the other vehicles in the car lot were in the office. He wouldn’t be allowed to enter without an escort," explained Duggar's lawyer Gelfand.

However, ultimately, the appellate panel rejected his argument because Duggar was not arrested by the federal agents during the raid.

"To the contrary, he ended the interview on his own and then left the dealership – hardly an option available to someone in custody. We accordingly affirm the judgment of the district court," the court ruled.

Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!
Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
us news
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP