104-year-old Chicago woman dies just days after becoming oldest skydiver

A 104-year-old woman from Chicago who created the world record of being the oldest human to do skydiving has died. Dorothy Hoffner breathed her last on Monday and the exact cause of her death is yet to be revealed. On October 1, Hoffner got herself registered in the history books by jumping out of an aircraft from a height of 13,500 feet, with a parachute. The 104-year-old gutsy lady had landed safely at Skydive Chicago Airport in Ottawa, Illinois. 104-year-old Dorothy Hoffner while skydiving(X(formerly Twitter)/@Rainmaker1973)

After completing the surreal feat, Hoffner had said, "Age is just a number.” “The whole thing was delightful, wonderful, couldn’t have been better,” she added. With her astonishing adventure, Hoffner had set a new world record by breaking the previous record set by 103-year-old Linnéa Ingegärd from Sweden. However, her record is yet to become official as Skydive Chicago is getting it registered with the Guinness.

Skydive Chicago spokesperson highlighted Hoffner's incredible feat - skydiving, which many dream about but very few actually do it.

“Skydiving is an activity that many of us safely tuck away in our bucket lists. But Dorothy reminds us that it’s never too late to take the thrill of a lifetime,” the Skydive Chicago spokesperson told The Sun-Times. Earlier, a video of Hoffner's daredevil act was shared online by Skydive Chicago. They posted, "Creating and celebrating Dorothy on her attempt of setting the world record as the oldest person to make a skydive!.”

Notably, Hoffner had a tremendous interest in adventurous activities. Reportedly, she wanted to ride in a hot air balloon too. Interestingly, she started skydiving at the age of 100. Her latest skydiving feat was highly appreciated and looked at with awe by netizens.