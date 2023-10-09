News / World News / ‘I could have been better’: Dwayne Johnson apologises for asking fans to donate to his Maui wildfire fund

‘I could have been better’: Dwayne Johnson apologises for asking fans to donate to his Maui wildfire fund

ByAdarsh Kumar Gupta
Oct 09, 2023 11:55 PM IST

"So I get it, I understand. I'd never launched a fund before, but I'm a quick study and lesson learned," said Dwayne Johnson

Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock, has apologised for asking his social media followers to donate to his Maui wildfire fund aimed at helping people who were affected by the disaster in August, this year.

Dwayne Johnson(File Photo)
Dwayne Johnson(File Photo)

Johnson took to Instagram and shared a video in which he said, "When we first launched the fund there was some backlash."

"I get it and I completely understand. And I could have been better. And next time I will be better. And I understand, you know, money ain't fallin' out of the sky, and it's not growing on trees. And there's a lot of people out there living paycheck to paycheck, and I get it, and I know what that's like. I've lived paycheck to paycheck," explained Johnson.

"When you are living paycheck to paycheck, I don't want to speak for everybody, I'll speak for myself, but I feel it's connected. When you're living paycheck to paycheck, I was easily p***ed off and I was frustrated. And the last thing you want to hear when you are living from paycheck to paycheck is someone asking you for money, especially when the person asking you for money already has a lot of money," said the wrestler-turned-actor.

"So I get it, I understand. I'd never launched a fund before, but I'm a quick study and lesson learned," he said further.

Alongside the video, Johnson wrote, "I’m so grateful and moved by all the messages I’m receiving out of Maui from the survivors of the devastating wildfires who are now getting their personal funding from The People’s Fund of Maui.

"The strength of our people of Maui is beautiful and inspiring. Watching families and community come together after this tragedy is inspirational and I’m proud of our Polynesian people. Thank you to everyone who has helped by sending resources, love and prayers to all people affected by the fires and a loving mahalo and RESPECT to our OG cultural leaders, our local community organizations, and all our first responders and every person who came together to help our people," read his post further.

Notably, Maui wildfires were the most devastating wildfire incident in the United States, in more than a century. The tragic incident caused massive destruction including loss of life and property in Lahaina town.

Rebuilding Maui and restoring it to its earlier state, would take years. And several celebrities including billionaire Jeff Bezos have contributed to the cause.

