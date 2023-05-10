Shouted at Prince Harry when…: Memoir ‘Spare’ ghostwriter's shocking claim

Prince Harry's ‘Spare’ ghostwriter, JR Moehringer revealed some of the biggest bombshells to come out of the writing process. These included 2am phone calls, emotional revelations and heated debates with the Duke of Sussex. JR Moehringer also recalled a meeting with the royal inner circle, his "weird" encounter with Prince Harry and kind gestures from Meghan Markle as he claimed that he was stalked and harassed after his name was leaked ahead of the book's release date.

Britain's Prince Harry. (AP)

JR Moehringer said that when he was on a 2am Zoom call with Prince Harry once, both of them got into a heated row as they were reviewing the Duke's latest edits.

“My head was pounding, my jaw was clenched, and I was starting to raise my voice. And yet some part of me was still able to step outside the situation and think, this is so weird. I’m shouting at Prince Harry. Then, as Harry started going back at me, as his cheeks flushed and his eyes narrowed, a more pressing thought occurred, ‘whoa, it could all end right here’,” JR Moehringer said.

JR Moehringer said there were tears in Harry's eyes after the book was released. Prince Harry thanked his publishing team and editor during which the ghostwriter said, “He mentioned my advice, to 'trust the book,' and said he was glad that he did, because it felt incredible to have the truth out there, to feel—his voice caught—'free'.”

"There were tears in his eyes. Mine, too," he said.

