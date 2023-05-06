Pomp, pageantry and hoopla at King Charles III’s coronation: 10 points

King Charles and his wife Queen Consort Camilla are set to be crowned at Westminster Abbey in London this afternoon in a ceremony which echoes medieval times but features modernity as well. The service dates back more than 1,000 years, but this time around it is set to be a more toned-downed affair as per King Charles' demands. Royals from other nations, heads of states and King Charles' family members are set to attend the ceremony.

Britain's King Charles III (L) and Britain's Camilla (R), Queen Consort.(AFP)