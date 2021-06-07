Junta, Asean discuss ‘path to peace’

Officials from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) completed a visit to Myanmar this weekend after two days of discussions with military leaders about the path to peace in the country, which has been in upheaval since the February 1 coup and violent suppression of pro-democracy protests.

Brunei’s second minister of foreign affairs Erywan Pehin Yusof and Asean secretary-general Lim Jock Hoi visited Myanmar on Friday and Saturday to discuss the agreements reached at a special summit of the 10 Asean member countries, including the appointment and role of a special envoy that was agreed in April.

Erywan called for the release of all political prisoners and discussed providing humanitarian assistance to the troubled country, the statement said.

At a summit in April, coup leader Min Aung Hlaing had agreed to the dialogue process and reached consensus on an “immediate cessation of violence”, according to a statement released after the meeting.

Myanmar’s junta has moved the nation’s civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi and ex-president Win Myint from their residences in the capital to an “unknown location”, according to allies who expressed concern for their safety.