Home / World News / Kamala Harris administers swearing-in ceremony of Indian-American US Ambassador

Kamala Harris administers swearing-in ceremony of Indian-American US Ambassador

world news
Published on Oct 08, 2022 07:48 AM IST

Shefali Razdan Duggal, an Indian-American political activist, had been confirmed by US Senate as the country's next envoy to the Netherlands.

Kamala Harris administers swearing-in ceremony of Indian-American US Ambassador
Kamala Harris administers swearing-in ceremony of Indian-American US Ambassador
ANI |

US Vice President Kamala Harris on Friday (local time) administered the swearing-in of India-American Shefali Razdan Duggal, who was appointed as America's next envoy to the Netherlands.

"I had the privilege of swearing in Shefali Razdan Duggal to be our next Ambassador to the Netherlands. We wish you well in this new role and thank you for your leadership," the Vice President tweeted.

Shefali Razdan Duggal, an Indian-American political activist, had been confirmed by US Senate as the country's next envoy to the Netherlands.

"Shefali Razdan Duggal, Nominee for Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Kingdom of the Netherlands," the White House said in a statement on March 11.

Also read: US cautions its citizens travelling to India, says don't travel to J&K

Duggal is a Kashmiri. She graduated from Miami University and earned her master's from New York University.

She served as a member of the National Finance Committee of Joe Biden for President 2020, National Co-Chair of Women for Biden and as a Deputy National Finance Chair at the Democratic National Committee.

Also read: As US hosts Bajwa, foreign policy analysts bat for ‘pragmatic’ US-Pak engagement

Her political activism led her to serve as Vice-Chair of the Credentials Standing Committee at the 2020 Democratic National Convention, a member of the Rules Committee at the 2016 Democratic National Convention and as a member of the Credentials Committee at the 2012 Democratic National Convention, as per the official statement.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kamala harris
kamala harris

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 08, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out