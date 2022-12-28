Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Migrants dropped near Kamala Harris' home. It's a message on immigration from…

Migrants dropped near Kamala Harris' home. It's a message on immigration from…

world news
Published on Dec 28, 2022 10:30 AM IST

Kamala Harris Migrants' Drop Off: Texas governor Greg Abbott, a Republican, has been a vocal critic of the Joe Biden administration's immigration policies.

Kamala Harris Migrants' Drop Off: US vice president Kamala Harris is seen. (AP)
ByMallika Soni

Busloads of migrants were dropped over Christmas weekend near US vice president Kamala Harris' residence in Washington, immigrant aid groups said. Approximately 110-130 migrants who were seeking asylum in the United States, were sent on buses by Texas officials to Kamala Harris' residence amid freezing temperatures. Many of them were families with children, Reuters reported quoting Tatiana Laborde, managing director of SAMU First Response, a relief agency.

Read more: US Supreme Court keeps controversial Trump-era immigration policy

Tatiana Laborde said that aid groups had been informed of the migrants' journey and awaited their arrival at the location to hand out blankets. The migrants were then taken to a church in the city's Capitol Hill neighborhood, Reuters reported.

Texas governor Greg Abbott, a Republican, has been a vocal critic of the Joe Biden administration's immigration policies. Earlier, some other Republican governors have also been transporting migrants to Democratic-controlled cities. Texas itself bused thousands of migrants to Washington, New York City and Chicago.

Read more: US House bans TikTok on all government-issued devices

Tatiana Laborde said that almost nine busloads of migrants have been dropped off in Washington in the past one week, adding that many Venezuelans had been arriving by bus.

"Lately, what we've been seeing is an increase in people from Ecuador and Colombia," Tatiana Laborde said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Mallika Soni

When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"...view detail

Topics
kamala harris
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP