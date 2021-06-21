Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Kansas officer critically hurt, suspect dead after shootout

Two police officers were checking on the welfare of a 32-year-old woman and her 13-year-old daughter at a home in south Wichita around 10:15 p.m. Saturday when the shooting began.
AP |
PUBLISHED ON JUN 21, 2021 05:30 AM IST
One of the officers was hit several times and was rushed to a hospital. He remained in critical but stable condition Sunday.(File photo. Representative image)

A Kansas police officer is in critical condition and the person who fired at officers is dead after a shootout in Wichita, authorities said.

Two police officers were checking on the welfare of a 32-year-old woman and her 13-year-old daughter at a home in south Wichita around 10:15 p.m. Saturday when the shooting began. Police said the woman reported having a physical fight with her boyfriend before officers arrived, but she thought the man had left.

Wichita Deputy Police Chief Jose Salcido said officers found the man, 28-year-old Tyler Hodge, hiding in a shed in the backyard with a rifle. Body camera footage released Sunday showed Hodge ignoring officers’ commands to put the gun down before he stood up and opened fire.

One of the officers was hit several times and was rushed to a hospital. He remained in critical but stable condition Sunday.

As additional officers arrived, Hodge continued shooting at them. Police said he fired 18 rounds total and also struck a police car and three homes in the area.

Police returned fire, and Hodge was struck once. He died at the scene.

Two officers involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave, which is standard department protocol, and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation is investigating the shooting.

