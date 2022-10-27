Fall from grace: Madame Tussauds removes Kanye West's wax statue

Madame Tussauds removed its wax figure of rapper Kanye West from public view in London. The landmark museum moved the figure of the rapper to an archive room on Wednesday. The move marks the latest institution to “drop” the US rapper following antisemitic and anti-black remarks as during the past two weeks Kanye West has lost his talent representation, connections to major fashion houses and other relationships.

“Kanye West's figure has been retired from the attraction floor to our archive. Each profile earns their place at Madame Tussauds London and we listen to our guests and the public on who they expect to see at the attraction," a spokesperson for Madame Tussauds London said.

The wax statue was originally launched in the museum in 2015 alongside a figurine of his then wife Kim Kardashian.

Sportswear brand Adidas also ended its estimated 250 million euros partnership with Kanye Ye that cost him his billionaire status. Forbes now estimates that the Kanye West's value is $400 million.

Moreover, talent agency CAA announced it has dropped Kanye West while Balenciaga fashion house also cut ties with the rapper.

