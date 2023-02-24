Freudian slip? Watch White House press secretary call Joe Biden 'President…'

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre made a mistake during a press conference as she accidentally referring to US President Joe Biden as "President Obama." Karine Jean-Pierre's slip of the tongue came as she was making announcements at the start of the briefing. Following the slip up, there was a wave of laughter and surprise among the reporters.

"So today, as you all saw just an hour or so ago, President Obama announced that—Pardon me, President Biden!" Karine Jean-Pierre said as reporters expressed surprise.

"Whoa! Ahem, that is news. I know, we're going back not forwards. We've gotta go forwards."

She then went on to announce Joe Biden's nominee to lead the World Bank saying, “The US nominated Ajay Banga to be president of the World Bank. President Biden himself said he is uniquely equipped to lead the world bank, he is a renowned business executive that has managed companies bringing jobs and investment to developing economies.”

"He (Ajay Banga) has a proven track record of creating public-private partnerships. Raised in India he has a unique perspective on opportunities and challenges facing developing countries & how World Bank can deliver on its agenda for prosperity and reduce poverty," she added.

"Ajay is uniquely equipped to lead the World Bank at this critical moment in history. He has spent more than three decades building and managing successful, global companies that create jobs and bring investment to developing economies, and guiding organizations through periods of fundamental change. He has a proven track record managing people and systems and partnering with global leaders around the world to deliver results," Joe Biden's statement read.

