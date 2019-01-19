Kartarpur corridor: Pakistani business group signs MoU with UK Sikh body

The British Sikh Association has signed a memorandum of understanding with Pakistan’s multinational company Hashoo Group to develop infrastructure for the Kartarpur corridor, for which the ground-breaking ceremony was held in November.

The MoU was signed by noted entrepreneur Rami Ranger on behalf of the association, and Murtaza Haswani, deputy chairman of the Hashoo Group at an event in parliament organised by Labour MP Yasmin Qureshi.

Gurdwaras at the event were represented by Gurmail Singh Malhi, president of the Sri Guru Singh Sabha Gurdwara, Southall, London. The Pakistan delegation included ambassador Hameed Kidwai and Steven Henderson, the Hashoo Group’s chief commercial officer.

Ranger, who is also chairman of the award-winning company Sun Mark Ltd, said the MoU confirmed the commitment of Pakistan’s leading business and British Sikhs to work together to develop the corridor’s infrastructure and other sites of religious importance in Pakistan for Sikh pilgrims.

“This is a historic opportunity and one that I did not expect to see in my lifetime. We are proud of the steps taken by Prime Minister Imran Khan and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The corridor will be of great benefit to both countries and is a blessing for the Sikh community,” Ranger said.

Kidwai added: “I am very happy to have been greeted with such warmth and support from the Sikh community in Britain and I am confident that this initiative of Prime Minister Imran Khan will be appreciated by Sikhs throughout the world, as well as providing an opportunity for greater relations between Pakistan and India.”

Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar, governor of Pakistan’s Punjab, also visited the Sri Guru Singh Sabha in Southall, and offered all amenities and facilities to the Sikh community across the globe in the Kartarpur corridor.

