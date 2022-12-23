‘Christmas feels different’: Kate Middleton's tribute to Queen Elizabeth

Prince William's wife Kate Middleton dedicated a Christmas carol service to the late monarch Queen Elizabeth II, paying tribute to her "incredible legacy" which "deeply inspired many of us". Kate Middleton pre-recorded her introductory message earlier this month amid preparations for the festive concert at Westminster Abbey.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kate Middleton was joined by many members of the royal family including the Prince of Wales and their children Prince George and Princess Charlotte, and King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla.

Read more: Any guesses? This royal family member is supporting Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Introducing the programme, Kate Middleton, who helped organise the service, said she was "thrilled" to return to the abbey for a second year.

“This Christmas will be our first without Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth. Her Majesty held Christmas close to her heart, as a time that brought people together and reminded us of the importance of faith, friendship and family, and to show empathy and compassion,” Kate Middleton said.

Read more: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘hijacking’ Princess Diana’s legacy by…

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“This year, we've invited hundreds of inspiring individuals to the service. Those who showcase the power of connectedness and community values, allowing us to continue Her Majesty's tradition of recognising and thanking those who have gone above and beyond to support others. Her Majesty leaves with us an incredible legacy and one that has deeply inspired many of us,” Kate Middleton added.

“So, whilst Christmas will feel very different this year, we can still remember the memories and traditions we shared. Take time to slow down and celebrate with family and friends all the wonderful things that make Christmas so special,” she further said.

The broadcast will also show Inna Hryhorovych, headmistress of St Mary's Ukrainian School in London, receiving a letter from Kate Middleton thanking her, The Mirror reported.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON