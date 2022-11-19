Meghan Markle afraid of Kate Middleton as she visits US?

Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle has reportedly made a big plan to win Americans and beat Prince William's Kate Middleton in popularity ahead of the Princess of Wales' visit to Boston next month, a report claimed.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kate Middleton, who's loved in the UK, is also more than twice as popular as the Meghan Markle in the United States, Express UK reported. But Meghan Markle has begun to prepare plans to impress the Americans after a recent survey revealed that Kate Middleton emerged more popular than Meghan Markle.

Read more: 'My dear mother-in-law': Queen Consort Camilla's warm tribute for late monarch

Some royal experts believe that Kate Middleton has a real ability to connect with Americans as she has been more popular than Meghan Markle without ever setting foot there.

According to a majority of American, Prince William's wife Kate Middleton embodies everything they expect in a princess destined to become Queen — beauty, grace, regal bearing and the ability to connect with the people.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Read more: Queen Elizabeth stopped Harry, Meghan Markle from repeating this ‘disaster'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were also recently named for the Ripple of Hope award. The couple will take the award at a gala in the US organized by the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Foundation as they are being awarded for their work "advancing the global dialogue around mental health, supporting Afghan refugees in the US, investing in Ukraine aid organizations," according to the organisation.

Royal biographer Angela Levin said Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's charitable credentials were "fantasy laced with persuasion".

"Are they really up there with earlier award winners? Whichever way you look at it, their alleged achievements seem fantasy laced with persuasion and who knows what else, rather than fact,” the royal author said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON