Kate Middleton is facing this new Kensington Palace crackdown

Kate Middleton is reportedly facing a new crackdown as reports suggest that Kensington Palace officials will no longer be entertaining any queries about her outfits in an effort to divert attention from what she wears to her work.

Palace officials used to provide complete details of Kate Middleton’s outfits after royal engagements, but are now regularly turning down requests to share details unless she is attending a major event, Express UK reported.

Palace aides have for years shared details about the late Queen Elizabeth’s outfits as well as Queen Consort Camilla’s during her time. This leaves fashion watchdogs scrambling to identity the designer Kate Middleton steps out in as they will no longer provide official confirmation on their guesses.

This also comes at a time when Kate Middleton is constantly compared to Princess Diana whenever she makes public appearances. Earlier, a report also claimed that Prince Harry reached out to Kate Middleton for help to reconcile with King Charles, Prince William and other senior royals. The report said that Kate Middleton is the only royal Prince Harry talks with since tensions between him and the royal family have deteriorated ahead of his memoir release in January next year.

