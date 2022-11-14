Kate Middleton calmed down ‘anxious’ Queen Consort Camilla when…

Kate Middleton was seen reassuring Queen Consort Camilla during the Remembrance Day ceremony- the first major at-home annual engagement for Charles and Camilla following Queen Elizabeth II's death.

Read more: How King Charles III is celebrating his 74th birthday, 1st as Britain's monarch

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Analysis of the body language and comments between the Princess of Wales and the Queen Consort revealed that Kate was calming down Camilla who was anxious during the engagement. For Prince William and Kate Middleton also it was their first time performing the roles of the Prince and Princess of Wales.

Read more: Royal author reveals these shocking details about Charles and Diana's marriage

As Camilla and Kate stood together on the balcony of the Foreign Office overlooking the Cenotaph, a lip reader told The Mirror that Kate was very reassuring. Both were seen having a small conversation during which lip reader Jeremy Freeman revealed that Kate Middleton took the leading role.

“Shall we go in now?” Kate asked Camilla and the latter agreed following which the duo exited the balcony, the lip reader said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Read more: Will Harry, Meghan Markle join royal family for Christmas? It's ‘unlikely’

Body language expert Judi James told the Mirror that the Queen Consort demonstrated “some rituals of anxiety”.

“Watching from the balcony Camilla combined signals of regal duty with some rituals of anxiety. Standing beside Kate, she performed a subtle smile of acknowledgement as her wreath was laid and as she turned to Kate on their way from the balcony, she threw a rather fond smile as Kate spoke to her," Judi James said.

Read more: Should Harry-Meghan Markle lose titles if memoir attacks royals? Britons say…

“Otherwise though there were gestures of open anxiety from Camilla. She looked unable to keep totally still and spoke to Kate at one point but while looking straight ahead rather than turning to her. Kate turned her head quickly in a gesture of polite concern. Kate’s calm and very still body language was in contrast to Camilla’s nervous movements that showed the most in the fluttering of her hymn sheet as her two hands fiddled with it throughout," the body language expert continued.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Mallika Soni When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"...view detail