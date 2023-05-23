Prince William 'prone to tantrums', Kate treats him like 'fourth child': Royal expert

Kate Middleton treats Prince William like the "fourth child", a source who worked with them in Kensington Palace revealed as polling showed that the couple are the most popular members of the royal family. Tom Quinn, author of ‘Gilded Youth: An Intimate History of Growing Up in the Royal Family’ shared conversations he had with a source that worked closely with Prince William and Kate.

Prince and Princess of Wales, Prince William and Kate Middleton leave after the coronation ceremony of Britain's King Charles and Queen Camilla at Westminster Abbey.(Reuters)

"Kate treats him [William] like the fourth child because he's prone to tantrums," the source told Tom Quinn, adding that Kate also knows exactly how to stop arguments from escalating.

“They do have rows. It's not a perfect marriage. They have terrific rows. But, where some couples have a row and throw heavy vases at each other, William and Kate throw cushions at each other. It's always kept under control," Tom Quinn said quoting the source.

The royal author attributed the couple's marital success to Queen Elizabeth's legacy noting that the late monarch understood the importance of maintaining a dignified silence during turbulent times.

“Because William adopts the manners and ways of behaving of his grandmother and Kate is very good at not complaining, both of them have stuck to the thing that made Queen Elizabeth II such a remarkable monarch. They very rarely complain and when they do it's always in measured terms,” the author said.

Kate and William are the most favoured royals, so much so that the Prince of Wales has overtaken her husband in the popularity charts, a recent Ipsos survey found.

